* Blast hits contested ethnically mixed city of Kirkuk
* Attack follows suicide bomb attack on Sunni lawmaker
* Kurds locked in dispute with Baghdad government
By Mustafa Mahmoud
KIRKUK, Iraq, Jan 16 More than 35 people died in
a suicide attack and other bombings in northern Iraq and Baghdad
on Wednesday, worsening sectarian strife as Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki faces mounting pressure from minority Sunni Muslims
and Kurds.
Shoppers and police helped drag bloodied survivors out of
the rubble and wrecked vehicles after a car bomb and a suicide
bomber in a truck set off huge blasts in Kirkuk, near the local
headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim, is locked in a feud with ethnic
Kurds in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan over disputed oilfields and
is also confronting Sunni protesters in a western province
calling for him to step down.
"A suicide bomber driving a truck packed with explosives
detonated the vehicle outside the KDP headquarters. It's a
crowded area; dozens were killed and wounded," Police Brigadier
Sarhat Qadir told Reuters in Kirkuk.
Local Kirkuk health officials and police said at least 25
people were killed and more than 180 were wounded.
Another five people died and 37 more were wounded in another
bombing outside a rival Kurdish political party office in Tuz
Khurmato, 170 km (105 miles) north of Baghdad.
Roadside bombs and gun attacks in Baghdad and Baiji, north
of the capital, killed seven policemen and soldiers.
A year after the last U.S. troops left, Iraq's government of
Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish parties is mired in a crisis over how
to share power, increasing worries that the OPEC member state
may relapse into wide-scale sectarian bloodshed
POLITICAL TURMOIL
Violence and unrest are compounding concern that the
conflict in neighbouring Syria, where mainly Sunni rebels are
fighting Shi'ite Iran's ally President Bashar al-Assad, will
upset Iraq's own delicate sectarian and ethnic balance.
Wednesday's attacks came a day after a suicide bomber killed
an influential Sunni Muslim lawmaker in the west of Iraq, where
thousands of Sunni protesters have been holding mass
demonstrations against Maliki.
Sunni turmoil erupted in late December after state officials
arrested members of a Sunni finance minister's security team on
terrorism charges. Authorities denied the arrests were
political, but Sunni leaders saw them as a crackdown.
Since the fall of Sunni strongman Saddam Hussein after the
2003 U.S.-led invasion, many Sunnis feel they have been
marginalised by the leadership of the Shi'ite majority.
Maliki's National Alliance Shi'ite coalition and
Sunni-backed Iraqiya bloc held preliminary talks in parliament
on Wednesday in attempt to defuse the crisis by addressing the
demands of the demonstrations.
"We have to admit that we have a tough job ahead to reach
common ground," Ali al-Shallah, a lawmaker with Maliki's
alliance. "All the blocs agree to allow time for the government
to review protest demands; that's one step."
Deputy Prime Minister Hussein al-Shahristani, a prominent
Shi'ite who heads the committee investigating protest demands,
said the government had so far freed more 400 detainees held
under anti-terrorism laws as a concession.
But protesters want detainees released, a modification of
terrorism laws and more control over a campaign against former
members of Saddam's outlawed Baath party, a measure they believe
is being used unfairly to sideline their leaders.
Violence in Iraq is down since the height of sectarian
bloodletting in 2006-2007, when thousands were killed. But last
year witnessed a rise in deaths for the first time in three
years with more than 4,400 people killed in attacks.