HILLA, Iraq, July 7 Unidentified gunmen killed a
police officer along with four members of his family inside
their home in the southern Iraqi city of Hilla late on Sunday,
police and medics said.
The attackers, who were driving a private vehicle, broke
into the officer's house in the evening, holding him and his
mother, wife and two children in one room before shooting them
dead, a military source said.
Military personnel, police and their families are prime
targets for Sunni insurgent groups including al-Qaeda's Iraqi
wing, the Islamic State of Iraq, which see them as tools to
support the Shi'ite-led government in its war against them.
"When we arrived after the neighbors called us, we found all
the bodies in one room. Each one had many shots in different
parts of his or her body," said a military officer who was at
the scene and declined to be named.
"The officer got a dozen shots and his body was torn apart."
The attack took place in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, about
60 km (40 miles) south of Baghdad.
Insurgents have been regaining strength in recent months,
recruiting from the country's Sunni minority, which resents
Shi'ite domination since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled
Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Intercommunal tensions have been inflamed by the civil war
in neighboring Syria, which is increasingly been fought along
sectarian lines, drawing in Shi'ite and Sunni fighters from Iraq
and elsewhere to fight on opposite sides of the conflict.
The number of people killed in militant attacks across Iraq
in June, according to the United Nations. Violence is still well
below the height of sectarian blooletting in 2006-07, when the
monthly death toll sometimes exceeded 3,000.
