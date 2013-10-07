BAGHDAD Oct 7 Bombs exploded across the Iraqi
capital on Monday, killing at least 38 people, police said, as
suspected Sunni Islamist militants pursued a campaign to provoke
intercommunal conflict.
Eight of the 10 blasts in Baghdad were in mainly Shi'ite
districts, but there was also an explosion in a mixed area and
another in the predominantly Sunni Muslim neighbourhood of
Doura.
In the deadliest attack, a parked car blew up in a
commercial street in Husseiniya, killing five people.
Separately, four members of a government-backed Sunni
militia were killed in a roadside bombing in northern Baghdad
earlier on Monday, and six people including a police officer
died in fighting between militants and special forces in Hilla,
100 km (60 miles) south of the capital.
A surge of violence has killed more than 6,000 people across
Iraq this year, reversing a decline in sectarian bloodshed that
reached a climax in 2006-07.
At that time, Sunni tribesmen banded together and found
common cause with U.S. troops to rout al Qaeda, forcing it
underground. But al Qaeda has re-emerged this year to join
forces with fellow militants in neighbouring Syria.
The civil war in Syria has put acute pressure on Iraq's
delicate sectarian balance, which was already under strain from
power struggle between Sunnis, Shi'ites and ethnic Kurds, who
run their own affairs in the north.
The al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
claimed responsibility on Sunday for a rare bomb attack in the
usually peaceful Kurdistan region last month.
At least six people were killed when militants tried to
storm the headquarters of the security services in the Kurdish
capital Arbil on Sept. 29, the first big attack there since
2007.
In a statement posted online, the group said the attack was
in response to Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's pledge to
defend fellow Kurds in Syria.
In recent months, a Kurdish militia has been fighting mainly
Arab rebels and Islamists in northern Syria, opening an ethnic
front in a civil war that has increasingly been fought along
sectarian lines.