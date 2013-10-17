* Fifteen members of Shabak minority among bombing victims
* Resurging violence by Sunni Islamist militants
* Sectarian tensions fanned by civil war in nearby Syria
(Updates death toll)
MOSUL, Iraq, Oct 17 Attacks on Shi'ite Muslims
killed at least 59 people across Iraq on Thursday, including a
suicide truck bomb targeting members of the country's Shabak
minority, police and medics said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for any of
the attacks, but Shi'ites are viewed as apostates by hardline
Sunni Islamists who have been regrouping and gathering pace in
an insurgency this year.
Militants linked to al Qaeda have in the past attacked
Shabaks, who are mainly Shi'ite.
Sectarian tensions in Iraq and the wider Middle East have
been brought to a boil by Syria's civil war, which has drawn
Sunnis and Shi'ites from the region and beyond into battle.
Ten bombs exploded in primarily Shi'ite districts of the
Iraqi capital late on Thursday, killing 44 people in all, police
and medics said. One blast occurred near an amusement park north
of Baghdad's Sadr City neighbourhood, killing six children.
Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber driving a truck packed
with explosives blew himself up in a village in the northern
province of Nineveh, killing at least 15 Shabaks.
The village of Mwafaqiya, where the bomber struck, is home
to many Shabak families who used to live in the provincial
capital Mosul but fled the city after being threatened by
militant groups.
"At 6 a.m. this morning, a suicide truck bomber detonated
himself amid the houses of my village," said Qusay Abbas, a
former Shabak representative in the Mosul provincial council.
"There are still some people under the debris of their houses."
Al Qaeda's Iraqi affiliate was forced underground in 2007
but has since regrouped and earlier this year merged with its
Syrian counterpart to form the Islamic State of Iraq and the
Levant. That group has claimed responsibility for attacks on
both sides of the border.
It has also been nourished by growing resentment among
Iraq's Sunni minority, which accuses the Shi'ite-led Baghdad
government of marginalising their sect since coming to power
following the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.
A raid by government security forces on a Sunni protest camp
in April touched off a violent backlash by militants that is
still going on. More than 6,000 people have been killed in acts
of violence across the country this year, according to
monitoring group Iraq Body Count.
Last month, at least 21 people were killed in a suicide
bombing at a Shabak funeral in Nineveh, which lies just outside
the boundary of the relatively secure and autonomous Kurdistan
region.
"The recent rise in violence in Nineveh province calls for
urgent action and strengthened security cooperation between the
government of Iraq, the Nineveh provincial authorities and the
Kurdish Regional Government," the U.N. envoy to Iraq, Nickolay
Mladenov, said in a statement condemning the attack.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem in Baghdad and Ziad al-Sinjary in
Mosul; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Mark Heinrich and
Sonya Hepinstall)