BAGHDAD Dec 14 At least 17 people, most of them
Shi'ite Muslims, were killed in a wave of bombings and shootings
across Iraq on Saturday ahead of a major Shi'ite ritual, medical
and police sources said.
The deadliest of the attacks took place in Baghdad's mainly
Shi'ite district of Bayaa when a car bomb blew up near a
gathering of Shi'ite pilgrims, killing seven people and wounding
another 16, police and medics said.
Three people were killed and ten wounded in a mainly Shi'ite
district on the southeastern outskirts of Baghdad when a
roadside bomb exploded in a vegetable market, police said.
In the district of Husseiniya, a bomb left inside a
restaurant killed two people and wounded another five, police
said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks,
which came a few days before Arbae'en, a holy ritual in which
Shi'ites commemorate the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of
Prophet Mohammad.
Iraqi security services have been on high alert since last
week as they expect more attacks targeting Shi'ite communities
in the coming days.
Shi'ites are considered apostates by hardline Sunni Islamist
insurgents who have been regaining momentum in Iraq this year.
On Friday, masked gunmen killed 18 people, most of them
Iranians, working on a gas pipeline outside the northeastern
Iraqi town of Muqdadiya.
In other violence on Saturday, gunmen ambushed a military
vehicle and shot dead three soldiers in western Tikrit, 150 km
(95 miles) north of Baghdad, police said. Two more soldiers were
shot dead when gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint east of the
Iraqi capital.
Iraqi authorities blame al Qaeda for the rise in violence in
the country, saying it is trying to destabilise the Shi'ite-led
government and foment intercommunal conflict.
Insurgent attacks in Iraq have risen since the start of the
year, with hundreds killed each month. The growing violence has
raised fears of a return to the heights of bloodshed seen in
2006-7, when tens of thousands died.
Iraq's sectarian balance has come under further pressure
from the civil war in neighbouring Syria, where mainly Sunni
rebels are fighting to topple a leader backed by Shi'ite Iran.
So far Shi'ite militias, most of which disarmed in recent
years and joined the reconstituted security forces or entered
the political process, have largely held their fire.
But a worsening Sunni insurgency could prompt Shi'ite
militia to again take up arms.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem in Baghdad and Ghazwan Hassan in
Tikrit; Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Rosalind Russell)