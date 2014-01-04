BAGHDAD Jan 4 The Iraqi army shelled the
western city of Falluja with mortar bombs overnight to try to
wrest back control from Sunni Muslim militants and tribesmen,
killing at least eight people, tribal leaders and officials said
on Saturday.
Falluja has been held since Monday by militants linked to al
Qaeda and by tribal fighters united in their opposition to Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki, in a serious challenge to the authority
of his Shi'ite-led government in Anbar province.
Medical sources in Falluja said another 30 people were
wounded in shelling by the army.
Al Qaeda's Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has
been tightening its grip in the Sunni-dominated desert province,
near the Syrian border, in recent months in a bid to create an
Islamic state across the Iraqi-Syrian borders.
In Ramadi, the other main city in Anbar, tribesmen and the
army have worked together to counter al Qaeda militants seeking
to take control.
But in Falluja, ISIL's task has been made easier by the
cooperation of tribesmen, who have joined forces with it against
the government.
Tension has been running high in Anbar - once the heart of
Iraq's insurgency after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion - since Iraqi
police broke up a Sunni protest camp on Monday. At least 13
people were killed in those clashes.
The escalating tension shows the civil war in Syria, where
mostly Sunni rebels are battling President Bashar al-Assad, who
is backed by Shi'ite power Iran, is spilling over to other
countries like Iraq threatening its delicate sectarian balance.
Officials and witnesses in Falluja said the northern and
eastern parts of the city were under the control of tribesmen
and militants after residents fled the neighbourhoods to take
refuge from the army shelling.
Militants have deployed snipers on top of the empty houses
and government buildings to prevent the army from entering the
city.
