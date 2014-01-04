(Adds U.S. State Department comment)
By Suadad al-Salhy
BAGHDAD Jan 4 Iraqi troops trying to retake
Anbar province from a mixture of Islamist and tribal foes
battled al Qaeda fighters in Ramadi on Saturday after shelling
the western region's other main city, Falluja, overnight, tribal
leaders and officials said.
At least eight people were killed and 30 were wounded in
Falluja, and residents of both cities said the fighting had
limited their access to food, and that they were running low on
generator fuel.
Shops were sending food to mosques, and people were being
asked through loudspeakers to go to collect it.
Falluja has been held since Monday by Sunni Muslim militants
linked to al Qaeda and tribal fighters united in their
opposition to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, in a serious
challenge to the authority of his Shi'ite-led government in
Anbar province.
Al Qaeda's Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has
been steadily tightening its grip in the Sunni-dominated desert
province bordering Syria in recent months in a bid to create a
Sunni Muslim state straddling the frontier.
But this week's seizure of territory in Ramadi and Falluja
was the first time in years that Sunni insurgents had taken
effective control of the region's most important cities and held
their positions for days.
In Ramadi, tribesmen and the army have been working together
to counter the al Qaeda insurgents.
However, in Falluja, ISIL's task has been made easier by
tribesmen who have joined its fight against the government.
Officials and witnesses said the northern and eastern parts
of the city were under the control of tribesmen and militants on
Saturday after residents fled to take refuge from the army
shelling, and that the militants had deployed snipers atop empty
houses and government buildings.
Tension has been running high across Anbar - the heart of
Iraq's Sunni insurgency after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion - since
Iraqi police broke up a Sunni protest camp on Monday. At least
13 people were killed in those clashes.
The violence shows that the civil war in Syria, where mostly
Sunni rebels are battling President Bashar al-Assad, who is
backed by Shi'ite Iran, is spilling over to Iraq and threatening
its delicate sectarian balance.
The U.S. State Department said Washington was following the
Anbar situation closely and was concerned about ISIL extending
its authority in Syria as well as Iraq.
"Their barbarism against civilians of Ramadi and Falluja and
against Iraqi Security Forces is on display for all to see,"
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement.
"We would note that a number of tribal leaders in Iraq have
declared an open revolt against ISIL. We are working with the
Iraqi government to support those tribes in every possible way."
STREET FIGHTING
In Ramadi, military anti-terrorist teams were fighting al
Qaeda militants in the streets after tribesmen asked for help
from the army, which had been deployed only on the outskirts of
the city, tribal sources said.
"We asked them to raid the area or bomb it with jets, but
they keep refusing as they say they do not want anyone to accuse
them of attacking residential areas," a tribal militia leader in
Ramadi told Reuters by telephone.
Tribal leader Sheikh Rafe'a Abdulkareem Albu Fahad said the
tribesmen were finding it hard to hunt down the militants in
southern and eastern Ramadi as families had taken them into
their homes.
"We cannot persuade the people to kick them out," he said.
The army said it controlled the entrance to Falluja and were
gearing up for strikes against the militants in both cities.
"We prefer not to attack now, as the militants have been
deployed among the families," said Sameer al-Shwiali, media
adviser to the commander of the anti-terrorist squad.
"We call on people in Ramadi and Falluja to stay away from
the militants as there will be lethal strikes targeting those
militants in the coming hours."
He said at least 18 ISIL snipers had been killed since
Friday night in Ramadi and Falluja.
The Iraqi Red Crescent sent convoys with food aid to both
cities but could not enter because of the heavy fighting.
(Additional reporting by Kamal Namaa; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed
and Rania El Gamal; Editing by William Maclean and Rosalind
Russell)