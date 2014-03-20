RAMADI, Iraq, March 20 At least 14 Iraqi SWAT
forces were killed on Thursday when they entered a house rigged
with explosives in the western province of Anbar, where the army
is engaged in a near-three month conflict with Sunni militants.
Security and medical sources said more than 20 SWAT entered
the house in the provincial capital Ramadi after gunmen left the
area. The building then blew up.
Security forces have been fighting insurgents from the
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi and
another city, Falluja, since January.
The arrest of a Sunni lawmaker and the clearing of an
anti-government protest camp in December prompted a tribal
revolt and allowed ISIL to set up fighting positions within the
cities.
The sources said gunmen had likely planted bombs in houses
as they left.
Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has appealed for
international support and arms to combat the insurgency,
describing it as spillover from the civil war in Syria, which
borders Anbar.
But critics of Maliki say the policies of his Shi'ite-led
government have alienated the country's once-dominant Sunni
minority, creating the conditions for an insurgency to regain
momentum. Last year was Iraq's bloodiest since sectarian
bloodletting began to ease from a peak in 2006-07.
