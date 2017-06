KIRKUK, Iraq A series of bombs and blasts exploded in Iraq's Kirkuk on Sunday, killing at least six people and wounding 25 more in neighbourhoods across the ethnically mixed city, security and hospital sources said.

Kirkuk, which sits atop some of the world's largest oil reserves, is at the heart of a dispute between the Arab-led central government in Baghdad and ethnic Kurds who run their own autonomous region to the north of the country.

