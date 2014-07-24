* Kurdish oil tanker approaching port of Galveston, Texas
* Baghdad and Kurdish region oil sales dispute intensifying
* Washington has concerns about Kurdish sales, Iraq split
By David Sheppard, Ahmed Rasheed and Timothy Gardner
LONDON/BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON, July 24 A tanker
carrying crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan is just two days away
from arriving at a U.S. port, according to ship tracking
satellites, despite Washington's long-standing concern over
independent oil sales from the autonomous region.
The United Kalavrvta tanker, which left the Turkish port of
Ceyhan in June carrying oil delivered via a new Kurdish
pipeline, is due to dock in Galveston, Texas on Saturday,
Reuters AIS Live ship tracking shows.
A sale of Kurdish crude oil to a U.S. refinery would
infuriate Baghdad, which sees such deals as smuggling, and
raises questions about Washington's commitment to preventing oil
sales from the autonomous region.
Washington has expressed fears that independent oil sales
from Kurdistan could contribute to the break-up of Iraq as the
government in Baghdad struggles to contain Sunni Islamist
insurgents that have captured vast swathes of the country.
But it also has grown frustrated with Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's handling of the crisis.
Washington has pressured companies and governments not to
buy crude from the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), but it has
stopped short of banning U.S. firms from buying it outright.
The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has renewed its push
for an independent state amid the latest violence roiling Iraq.
Its relationship with Baghdad has deteriorated over what it sees
as Maliki's role in stoking the crisis and over the long-running
dispute over oil sales.
On Thursday Carlos Pascual, head of the U.S. State
Department's Energy Bureau, told Reuters that there had been no
change of policy in Washington towards Kurdish independent oil
sales, but he said he hoped the central government and the
region could reach an agreement in time.
Baghdad has threatened to sue anyone that buys Kurdish oil.
"We have made people aware that whatever they buy entails
certain risks, and we have consistently told them about that,"
Pascual said after a talk at Washington's Carnegie Endowment.
"At some point Baghdad and Arbil have to come to an
understanding of how the development and the export of those
resources can contribute to Iraq's overall development," he said
in a speech, one of his last official events before taking up a
fellowship at Columbia University in New York.
Pascual said that without a deal, conflict between the two
sides risked becoming "more acute".
The KRG has been emboldened amid the latest crisis in Iraq to
take control of the long-disputed oil city of Kirkuk and to
increase its territory by more than third as Iraqi forces fled
the onslaught of Sunni insurgents aligned with the Islamic State
of Syria and the Levant (ISIL).
ISIL, which has now changed its name to the Islamic State,
aims to establish what it describes as a "caliphate" stretching
through eastern Syria and into western Iraq and beyond.
BAGHDAD THREATENS TO SUE
Trading sources in Texas, New York, London and Geneva have
been unable to identify the buyer of the United Kalavrvta
tanker's cargo.
On Thursday it was rounding the Florida panhandle after
navigating through the Bahamas. The ship carries approximately 1
million barrels of crude, which would fetch more than $100
million at international prices.
The tanker still could change course and head away from the
United States to Mexico or another country in Central or South
America.
The last signal received from its satellite tracking system
was at 07:37 am GMT Thursday, indicating it may have turned the
transponder off.
On Thursday an official at SOMO, Iraq's central state oil
marketer, reiterated that it would sue any company buying
Kurdish oil and blacklist them from deals for Iraq's sizeable
crude exports.
"The government of Iraq will reserve the right to sue any
company, refinery or trader that buys the Iraqi crude that KRG
is illegally offering," an official from Baghdad's state oil
marketer SOMO told Reuters.
"Our foreign legal team is watching closely the movement of
the vessel and is ready to target any potential buyer regardless
of their nationality."
The first tanker carrying crude from the Kurdish pipeline
set sale from Ceyhan in May. Three others have sailed since
then, but only one of the four has been delivered so far - into
an Israeli port after a ship-to-ship transfer.
The first, the United Leadership, has been moored off the
coast of Morocco for more than a month, while another is now
sailing towards Asia without a clear buyer listed.
As the United Kalavrvta crossed the Atlantic, it was
originally listed as sailing to Brazil, though without a
specific buyer named in shipping fixtures.
UNDER PRESSURE
The KRG has so far declined to comment on any tanker sales,
beyond denying that it sold oil to Israel. A spokesman for the
Ministry of Natural Resources could not be reached on Thursday.
The United States has not formerly banned purchases of
Kurdish crude oil, but in recent months it has pressured
companies - both at home and abroad - not to buy Iraqi crude
from outside Baghdad's central oil sales system.
Baghdad has withheld payment into the KRG's budget since
January as part of the dispute, damaging the autonomous region's
economy. The KRG desperately needs access to additional funds,
and oil sales are the most obvious means to quickly raise cash.
Iraqi Kurdistan began selling its oil independently of the
federal government in 2012, trucking first small amounts of
condensate through Turkey and then two types of crude oil.
At least one tanker of Kurdish crude, which had been trucked
into Turkey before being exported, has already gone to the
United States.
But Baghdad has increased its opposition to Kurdish sales
since the launch of the KRG's own pipeline to Turkey in January.
Both sides claim the Iraqi constitution is on their side.
At the same time Washington has enjoyed a long-running
relationship with the Kurds, whose Peshmerga forces helped U.S.
special forces launch a northern front during the 2003 invasion
of Iraq.
Politicians in the regional capital Arbil are walking a line
between pursuing a long-held dream of independence against
alienating regional and international allies.
They have so far declined to commit their Peshmerga forces
to help Baghdad fight the Sunni militants of the Islamic State.
But the Kurds have been involved in a number of skirmishes
with IS, with which the region now shares a 1,000 km (620 mile)
border.
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London, Catherine Ngai
in New York; editing by Jane Baird)