BASRA, Iraq A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman killed at least 15 people in an attack that targeted Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims passing through a checkpoint in Iraq's southern city of Basra on Saturday, police said.

The attack at the end of Arbain, one of the main holy days of the Shi'ite calendar, occurred at a time when a political crisis in Iraq's Shi'ite-led government has renewed fears of a return to sectarian violence in the country.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Ralph Gowling)