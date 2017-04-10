ROME, April 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than half
of Iraqi families are at risk of going hungry, a U.N. agency
said on Monday, warning of "unprecedented levels of
vulnerability" faced by the population due to years of conflict.
Most families in the country will no longer be able to feed
themselves if basic food prices increase or fighting escalates,
according to the World Food Programme (WFP).
"They can't absorb any more shocks," said WFP spokeswoman
Dina El-Kassaby.
Conflict and instability have stifled food production in
Iraq, according to the United Nations. Farmers face shortages of
seeds and fertilizers and many have been forced to abandon their
land or sell their animals.
A study by WFP and the Iraqi government found that 2.5
percent of the population, or more than 800,000 people, are
going to bed hungry every night.
There are concerns this figure could increase, as two thirds
of internally displaced people and more than half of Iraqis
living in their homes have barely enough to feed themselves,
said El-Kassaby.
Almost 75 percent of Iraqi children under the age of 15 are
working to help their families put food on the table instead of
going to school, WFP said.
"Anything that changes the status quo of those families that
are on the verge of food insecurity would push them over the
edge," El-Kassaby told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
The study, which El-Kassaby said was the most comprehensive
on food needs ever conducted in Iraq, was based on surveys of
more than 20,000 families in urban and rural areas across the
country.
It was carried out before the launch of a U.S.-backed
campaign to dislodge Islamic State from the northern city of
Mosul and didn't capture the situation of those fleeing fighting
there, WFP said.
More than 300,000 people have fled Mosul since the start of
the offensive began in October last year, according to the
office of the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq.
