* Oil output target unrealistic, big rise still likely
* Foreign non-oil firms follow oil majors into Iraq
* IMF forecasts rapid growth through 2016
* But politics, security, bureaucracy remain obstacles
* Legal uncertainty over some oil resources
By Ahmed Rasheed and Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, Dec 14 Four years ago, Iraq's oil
minister Hussain al-Shahristani confronted a stark choice:
should he risk opening Iraq's ailing oil industry to foreign
companies?
Iraq's oil sector was limping along after years of sanctions
and conflict following the U.S. invasion in 2003, and badly
needed more investment. But bringing in Big Oil could expose a
vulnerable country to rapacious bids and exploitation.
Ignoring sceptics, public criticism and threats from his
political opponents, Shahristani made his choice and negotiated
oil contracts that he believed would eventually allow Iraq to
reconstruct its economy and begin to rival fellow OPEC member
Saudi Arabia.
"I was convinced the world would need Iraqi oil...So, I took
my decision to offer service contracts despite all the problems
and threats from inside and outside Iraq," says Shahristani, who
has since become deputy prime minister for energy.
Now, nearly nine years after the invasion that toppled
Saddam Hussein and with U.S. military forces close to completing
a withdrawal from the country, Shahristani's hopes have been
only partially realised.
Major foreign oil companies are helping Iraq develop the
world's fourth biggest reserves, slowly ramping up its output,
but the country faces severe obstacles and a frail economy needs
investment in almost every sector.
The country is still plagued by shaky security, decades-old
laws, a Saddam-era centralised bureaucracy, crumbling
infrastructure and a sectarian social and political divide.
Although violence is down from the bloody heights of 2006-2007,
almost daily bombings, attacks and assassinations remain a major
deterrent to investment.
The country has also been forced to curb some of its oil
ambitions. Iraqi officials have begun to talk about 8 million
barrels per day as their implied long-term target for output,
down from the 12 million bpd they previously pledged.
International oil companies working in Iraq grapple with
many challenges, from security to logistical bottlenecks and
bureaucracy.
Iraq's financial system is slowly embracing the free market
after years of tight control under Saddam; a fledging stock
market is attracting foreign money while the banking and
telecommunications industries are growing rapidly.
But the national grid provides only a few hours of
intermittent power a day, forcing Iraqis to live off noisy
diesel-fueled generators.
"Do we consider it fast economic development? No, it is a
very slow development, but it is developing," said Fadhil Nabi,
deputy minister of finance.
OIL OUTPUT
Shahristani has been criticised in parliament for not having
raised Iraq's oil output faster. Although his deals with foreign
companies could theoretically see Iraq quadruple its output
capacity to 12 million bpd by 2017, many analysts say 6 or 7
million bpd is more realistic.
Even reaching 6 million bpd, however, would give Iraq much
more weight in OPEC, currently dominated by the world's top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia. Revenue from the additional millions of
barrels that Iraq is hoping to pump would also give it the
economic strength to rebuild; oil revenues account for more than
95 percent of state income.
So far, deals with over a dozen foreign oil companies have
taken national production to 2.95 million bpd, the highest level
in two decades.
The entrance of major oil firms into Iraq has encouraged
other foreign investors who had been sitting on the sidelines.
Household names such as General Electric Co, Siemens
, France Telecom and HSBC are
operating in the country, foreseeing that with its oil wealth
and population of 30 million, Iraq could become an attractive
retail market and industrial power.
The government has ambitious plans to ramp up electricity
generation, build hundreds of thousands of new homes, expand
ports, renovate roads, build railroads and introduce high-speed
trains.
After economic growth of just 4.2 percent in 2009 and 0.8
percent last year, the International Monetary Fund projects
expansion of 9.6 percent this year and that growth will be
around 9 percent or higher every year through 2016.
UNCERTAINTIES
But Iraq still struggles with issues that could prevent such
growth rates. Political infighting in the government is
contributing to delays in many infrastructure projects, while
there are legal uncertainties over some of its choiciest oil
assets in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The Kurdistan
Regional Government is locked in a feud with the Arab-dominated
central government in Baghdad over territory and oil rights.
When U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil signed with the KRG
in mid-October for six exploration blocks, the Iraqi oil
ministry said the deal was illegal and could result in
termination of Exxon's contract to develop the major West Qurna
Phase One oilfield in the south.
And despite a modest rise in foreign investment over the
past few years in sectors such as telecommunications and
electricity, Iraq remains a state-centric economy; beyond oil,
private businesses have yet to play a large role in rebuilding.
Twenty-three percent of the population lives below the
poverty line, according to the Ministry of Planning. The
official unemployment rate is 15 percent but a further 28
percent of the workforce is estimated to be in part-time jobs.
Popular anger over power outages, food ration shortages,
corruption and government ineffectiveness has sent thousands of
Iraqis onto the streets to protests during the past summer. But
people still dream of enjoying the untapped wealth of their
country.
"I know Iraq still has a long way ahead, but I believe one
day our children will live in luxury like the people in the
Gulf," said Mahmoud al-Obeidi, a Baghdad university professor.
"My hope is as big as Iraq's oil reserves."