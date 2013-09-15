* Company expects IPO to raise more than $1 billion-CFO
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Sept 15 Zain Iraq expects wealthy
individuals to be the largest subscriber group in the telecom
operator's 2014 IPO and looks to raise more than $1 billion, its
chief financial officer told Reuters on Sunday.
The company, a unit of Kuwait's Zain, and its two
rival national mobile operators, Asiacell and Korek,
were required to float a quarter of their shares and list on the
Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) as part of their licences, but all
missed a 2011 deadline to do so.
Asiacell - majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo -
joined the ISX in February this year after raising $1.27 billion
in a public share sale that was Iraq's largest ever. Zain Iraq
aims to float in the first half of 2014.
The initial public offering will likely raise "north of $1
billion", Wael Ghanayem, chief financial and operating officer,
told Reuters.
The telecom IPOs are Iraq's first major listings since the
U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.
But Asiacell's flotation has done little to boost activity
on the ISX, trading a median of 6.97 million shares daily,
according to Reuters' calculations. The stock has fallen 4.7
percent since listing.
On Thursday, 407.2 million shares worth 590.4 million
dinars ($507,700) changed hands on the bourse, while the
market's total capitalisation was $9.89 billion as of August 31.
Asiacell accounted for almost half of the bourse's value.
Zain Iraq's Ghanayem expects the IPO to attract high net
worth investors from Iraq and abroad, followed by Iraqi and
foreign institutions and then local retail investors.
Funds from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries - Saudi
Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab
Emirates - would probably make up the bulk of foreign
institutional demand for the IPO, Ghanayem said.
IPO STRUCTURE
Zain Iraq claimed 48 percent of Iraq's mobile subscribers as
of June 30 and its half-year revenue was $855 million, while
Asiacell's 36 percent market share generated earnings of $962
million over the same period.
Asiacell's headquarters are in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdish
north of Iraq, while Zain Iraq's core business is centred on the
less stable regions of Baghdad and southern Iraq.
Zain owns 76 percent of Zain Iraq and previously stated it
would be the sole seller in the IPO, but Ghanayem said the exact
offer structure had yet to be decided.
"We could change this from being a pure secondary sale into
maybe including a primary component as well," he said. "The
business is generating cash, but ... there's a need to invest
additional capital expenditure, so we may elect to have a
primary component."
Selling new shares in the IPO could make it more attractive
to potential investors, analysts say, because these proceeds
would remain with Zain Iraq.
"We will be engaging in discussion with the regulators to
give us feedback on what we should do, so the offer structure
should be nailed down by the end of this year," added Ghanayem.
Iraq is the most important market for Zain in terms of
customers and earnings, accounting for 31 percent of the
company's subscribers and 40 percent of revenue in the first
half of 2013. ($1 = 1163.0000 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)