UPDATE 1-GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes purchase
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
BAGHDAD Dec 20 Iraq awarded a three-year contract valued at $640 million to U.S. service oil company Baker Hughes to drill 60 wells in Iraq's southern Zubair oilfield, government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh said on Tuesday.
Italy's ENI, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea's KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq to develop Zubair. They set an eventual output target of 1.2 million barrels per day.
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes