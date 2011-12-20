BAGHDAD Dec 20 Iraq awarded a three-year contract valued at $640 million to U.S. service oil company Baker Hughes to drill 60 wells in Iraq's southern Zubair oilfield, government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh said on Tuesday.

Italy's ENI, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea's KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq to develop Zubair. They set an eventual output target of 1.2 million barrels per day.