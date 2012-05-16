NEW YORK May 16 Widely watched value investor
William Ackman touted retailer JC Penney as his top
investment idea on Wednesday, one day after the company reported
disappointing earnings and its share price sank.
Ackman spoke at the Ira Sohn investment conference where he
has been an annual guest for many years. His record for
discussing winners has been strong. Last year's pick, Family
Dollar Stores, delivered double digit returns.
Ackman acknowledged Penney's low sales and high expenses to
laughs from the audience but insisted that talented management
can effect a turnaround.