Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
NEW YORK May 16 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose investment picks are closely watched, raced through a list of the companies he likes and has concerns about including Apple Inc and Martin Marietta Materials.
Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, said that Apple is still penetrating markets and noted that once a customer has one Apple product they are sure to want another.
He also said that Martin Marietta Materials has benefited form a one-time stimulus and is overvalued.
Einhorn joked that he feels he is not missing much for not being invested in China. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.