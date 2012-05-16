NEW YORK May 16 Investor David Einhorn built
his reputation as a hedge fund industry superstar through
targeted presentations that took on companies like Lehman
Brothers, MBIA and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
.
But on Wednesday, Einhorn was more scattershot in a
15-minute talk at the annual Sohn Investment Conference, where
he was one of most highly anticipated speakers.
As he launched into his talk, Einhorn warned the crowd that
he would take them around the world in 137 slides, and he
delivered. At breakneck speed he rattled off his worries about
Martin Marietta Materials, reiterated his love for Apple
and confounded listeners with his thoughts on Amazon
.
But Einhorn, who runs hedge fund Greenlight Capital, didn't
unveil any big investment idea at the conference as he did in
2008 with his critical and prescient take on Lehman Brothers.
It was that call that catapulted the conference, a
charitable event that raises money for pediatric cancer
research, into a must-attend event for wealthy investors.
And, unlike in most of his prior talks, Einhorn rarely said
if his Greenlight Capital fund had taken a position in any of
the stocks.
And simply by not mentioning nutritional supplements seller
Herbalife, he sent the company's shares up nearly 17
percent as investors heaved a sigh of relief that he did not
announce the he was betting on its demise. Einhorn pushed the
stock down about 20 percent on May 1 just by asking hard
questions of management on a call with analysts.
Only a year ago at this conference Einhorn made a long and
thoughtful case that Microsoft should replace Chief Executive
Steve Ballmer. This year, he touched on nearly everything.
On Wednesday, the Greenlight Capital founder offered a
negative view of North Carolina-based company Martin Marietta
Materials, calling its chief executive a "megalomaniac." But he
was positive about Cairn Energy, an oil and gas producer
based in Scotland.
Joking that the road show for Facebook's upcoming
initial public offering "felt like a rock concert," Einhorn said
he preferred two social networking companies in Japan that trade
at much lower valuations.
Einhorn extolled Apple, a long-time holding, as a
misunderstood technology maker. "I have a hard time seeing how
anyone ranks Apple as below average," he said on stage at New
York's Avery Fisher Hall.
On Internet retailer Amazon, Einhorn questioned why
the company's profits have not increased in line with revenue.
Pointing to Amazon's high price-to-earnings ratio, he said the
company's future was "a riddle."
Some attendees at the conference were puzzled about what he
was really saying.
There was an implication that "it might be dangerous to be
long Amazon now," said Adib Motiwala, a portfolio manager at
Motiwala Capital LLC, a registered investment adviser. But no
one really knew for sure and Einhorn's spokesman had no further
comment.
Even though there were no clear takeaways from Einhorn's
presentation -- the very thing for which people pay the $4,000
to attend -- audience members were still pleased.
But for some less really was more.
Motiwala said he liked the one female presenter -- Eagle
Capital's Meryl Witmer -- best because she gave two simple and
clear ideas.