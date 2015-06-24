By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, June 24
SAO PAULO, June 24 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are vying for the
last slot in a group of investment banks handling the initial
public offering of IRB Brasil RE SA, Brazil's top reinsurer,
three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
The board of Rio de Janeiro-based IRB Brasil could decide on
the fifth underwriter for the IPO as early as Friday, said the
first source, who requested anonymity because the process is
private. The company and shareholders expect the offering to
raise up to 3 billion reais ($971 million) and be priced around
October, the same source added.
A shortlist of underwriters include Banco do Brasil SA
, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco
Bradesco SA, with JPMorgan Chase & Co as
global coordinator, the sources said. BTG Pactual was Brazil's
top equity underwriter last year, while BofA Merrill Lynch has
consistently ranked among Brazil's top-five equity advisors in
recent years, Thomson Reuters and Anbima data showed.
The federal government has a 27 percent stake in the
company, with state-run Banco do Brasil and Bradesco each
holding about 20 percent and Itaú about 15 percent. The three
banks want to exit from part or all of their stakes in the IPO,
the second source added.
Brazil's burgeoning insurance industry is growing in spite
of the economy's broader problems, and investors might be
receptive to another insurance IPO. Currently, an IPO for the
insurance arm of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal
is in the works, with Banco do Brasil and UBS AG acting
as lead underwriters, other sources told Reuters recently.
A potential capital injection into IRB, which was founded in
the late 1930s, is being considered, the second and third
sources said. IRB Brasil, Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, BTG
Pactual, BofA Merrill and JPMorgan all declined to comment.
IRB Brasil, formerly a state monopoly, wants to grow more
aggressively in Latin America and Africa in an expansion that
might require IRB Brasil to seek an initial public offering or
tap an outside partner within the next couple of years, Chief
Executive Officer Leonardo Paixão told Reuters in March.
($1 = 3.0899 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Andre Grenon)