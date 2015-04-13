(Adds details on quarter, comments throughout)

SAO PAULO, April 13 Net income at Instituto de Resseguros do Brasil, the largest Latin American reinsurer, almost tripled in the first quarter in the wake of rising borrowing costs in Brazil that spurred a jump in investment income.

The Rio de Janeiro-based reinsurer, known as IRB Brasil RE, earned 130 million reais ($42 million) in the quarter, according to a statement. Return on equity, a gauge of operational profitability for companies in the financial industry, neared 23 percent - above the firm's 20 percent guidance for the year.

Underwritten premiums almost doubled, netting IRB Brasil about 676 million reais in the quarter from 343 million reais a year earlier, the statement added. The surge in that line was fueled by a seven-fold rise in the underwriting of premiums outside Brazil to 163 million reais and renewal of existing premiums.

Earned premiums jumped 40 percent even after an accounting change that raised provisions on some deals, the company said. Investment income rose 2-1/2 times on an annual basis as IRB Brasil RE benefitted from higher returns on government debt in the wake of a jump in domestic borrowing costs.

"More insurers passed more risk onto us while competition from foreign peers cooled, propelling our results," Chief Financial Officer Fernando Passos said in an interview. "Our model has proved resilient to the downturn in Brazil."

The result underpins the former state monopoly's efforts to grow more aggressively in Latin America and Africa in an expansion that may require IRB Brasil to seek an initial public offering or tap an outside partner within the next three years.

IRB Brasil's limited dependence on new contracts linked to infrastructure projects has cushioned the company from a generalized drop in capital spending. Economists expect the Brazilian economy to shrink this year at the steepest pace in more than decades.

In coming years, IRB wants to maintain its present market share of 35 to 40 percent of Brazil's underwritten reinsurance premiums, which last year totaled 9 billion reais while delivering around 20 percent return on equity, Chief Executive Officer Leonardo Paixão told Reuters last month.

