SAO PAULO Feb 19 Net income at IRB Brasil RE
SA, the largest Latin American reinsurer, doubled last year in
the wake of rising borrowing costs in Brazil that spurred a jump
in investment income and efforts to expand in Latin America.
Rio de Janeiro-based IRB Brasil earned 764 million reais
($189 million) in profit before one-off items, a gauge known as
recurring net income, according to a statement on Friday.
Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability for
insurance firms, doubled to 29 percent from the prior year.
Underwritten premiums rose 35 percent, netting IRB Brasil
about 4.3 billion reais last year, the statement added. The
surge in that line was fueled by a three-fold rise in the
underwriting of premiums outside Brazil, driving the share of
international premium income to 24 percent of total revenue last
year from 11 percent in 2014.
Earned premiums jumped 38 percent, the statement said.
Investment income rose 67 percent to 350 million reais, on 6.2
billion reais in assets under administration. IRB Brasil RE
continued to put a lid on sales, general and administrative
expenses during the year, the statement said.
The result underpins the former state monopoly's efforts to
grow more aggressively in Latin America and Africa as Brazil's
economy undergoes a tough and lengthy recession. Shareholders in
IRB Brasil scrapped on Thursday a plan to list the company on
the São Paulo Stock Exchange, as market conditions in Latin
America's largest economy remain challenging.
IRB ended last year with 34 percent of Brazil's market for
underwritten reinsurance premiums.
($1 = 4.0375 Brazilian reais)
