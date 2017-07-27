FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian reinsurer IRB prices IPO at 27.24 reais per share
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
July 27, 2017 / 11:57 PM / in 19 hours

Brazilian reinsurer IRB prices IPO at 27.24 reais per share

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA's initial public offering priced at 27.24 reais ($8.64) a share on Thursday, moving a less-than-expected 2 billion reais, according to data provided by the Brazilian Securities & Exchange.

The IPO moved 73.5 million shares, pricing at the bottom of the suggested range that went to 33.65 reais a share. The stocks is expected to start trading on Monday.

$1 = 3.1539 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

