MUMBAI IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS) said on Friday its concession agreement for a road project in Goa state has been terminated due to inability of the top nodal agency for highways to provide land.

For implementing the project, IRB had formed a special purpose vehicle, IRB Goa Tollway Pvt Ltd, which will claim compensation from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI.L, it added.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)