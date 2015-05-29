(Adds quote)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK May 29 A historic 52 million people
are fleeing conflict worldwide, a trend that will intensify over
the next two decades because of climate change, International
Rescue Committee chief David Miliband said on Friday.
"One of the drivers of displacement and potential conflict
over the next 10 to 20 years will be climate (change) - resource
scarcity," said Miliband, a former United Kingdom foreign
minister. "Climate change is going to compound the cocktail
that's driving war and displacement."
Miliband said there were 16 million refugees and 36 million
people displaced in their own countries, typically by civil war.
That is the largest number of people fleeing persecution since
World War Two, he said during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New
York.
"Do I think the current level is a blip or a trend?"
Miliband said. "I would say it's a trend."
Climate change is closely associated with extreme weather
events such as the droughts experienced from the western United
States to Nigeria. It takes a toll on food production and can
cause rising sea levels and storms that threaten residents of
low-lying and coastal areas.
The IRC is far from alone in citing climate change as a
concern. U.S. President Barack Obama last week warned that the
consequences of climate change would transform the way U.S.
armed forces defend the country.
Miliband, whose relief and development agency is helping
vulnerable people in 35 countries, urged the United States to
raise its ceiling for resettling refugees to 80,000 from the
current 70,000.
Focusing on the crisis engulfing Syria, Miliband said the
United States had accepted 546 refugees from there. By contrast,
he said, Lebanon had accepted 1.8 million refugees over four
years.
With the emergence in Europe of anti-immigrant political
parties, refugees fleeing persecution must be viewed apart from
those leaving their homeland to seek better economic
opportunities, Miliband said.
"You've got to keep the refugee/asylum question separate
from the economic migration question," he said.
Miliband offered some praise for the current British
government, noting that political leaders had agreed on a target
of spending 0.7 percent of gross national income on foreign aid.
"While I'm not a supporter of the current government, on this
issue they've done the right thing," said Miliband, whose
brother Ed Miliband recently led the Labour Party to its worst
general election defeat since 1983. "That shows you political
leadership matters."
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone and
Lisa Von Ahn)