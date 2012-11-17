* At least 5,000 rally for change in rules on abortion
* Rally in memory of woman who died after termination
refused
* Protests increase pressure on coalition government
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 17 At least 5,000 people marched to
the offices of Ireland's socially conservative prime minister on
Saturday to call for clearer guidelines on abortion following
the death of a woman denied a termination.
It was the largest of a wave of protests across Ireland in
recent days in response to the death of 31-year old Indian woman
Savita Halappanavar who died of septicaemia following a
miscarriage 17 weeks into her pregnancy.
The Irish health authority (HSE) has launched an inquiry
into the death, which has reopened a decades-long debate over
whether the government should legislate to explicitly allow
abortion when the health of a mother is at risk.
Activists in the overwhelmingly Catholic country, which has
some of the world's most restrictive laws on abortion, say the
refusal by doctors to terminate the pregnancy earlier may have
contributed to Halappanavar's death.
"A vibrant, healthy woman starting her family life has died
needlessly ... because of the failure of successive governments
to deal with this issue," independent member of parliament Clare
Daly told the crowd, which responded with chants of "shame."
Irish law does not specify exactly when the threat to the
life or health of the mother is high enough to justify a
termination, leaving doctors to decide. Critics say this means
doctors' personal beliefs can play a role.
Despite a dramatic waning of the influence of the Catholic
Church, which dominated politics in Ireland until the 1980s,
successive governments have been loath to legislate on an issue
they fear could alienate conservative voters.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny, whose ruling Fine Gael party made
an election pledge not to introduce new laws allowing abortion,
on Friday said he would not be rushed into a decision on the
issue.
Halappanavar was admitted to hospital in severe pain on
Oct. 21 and asked for a termination after doctors told her the
baby would not survive, according to her husband Praveen.
The foetus was surgically removed when its heartbeat stopped
days later, but her family believes the delay contributed to the
blood poisoning that killed Halappanavar on Oct. 28.
"I just feel outrage," said Mary Sheehan, a midwife in her
50s, who took part in the march with a sign that read "Vatican
Republic killed Savita. "I want the message to out her parents
that the Irish people are demanding change."
The crowd also targeted the government's junior coalition
partner, the Labour Party, which is more socially liberal, for
not doing more to force change on the issue, chanting "shame on
Labour."