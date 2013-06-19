DUBLIN, June 19 Ireland's government does not
think the time is right for it to sell its 25 percent stake in
Aer Lingus, the minister in charge of the country's
privatisation plan said on Wednesday.
Dublin said it would consider the sale of its remaining
stake in the former state carrier two years ago and that it was
determined to find a buyer once market conditions improved when
it detailed its state asset sales plan in February last year.
However, spending minister Brendan Howlin said on Wednesday
that an investigation into rival airline Ryanair's 29.8
percent shareholding in Aer Lingus had complicated the planned
disposal of the state's stake.
Britain's Competition Commission said last month that it may
force Ryanair to sell its entire stake in Aer Lingus after an
investigation concluded that the holding allows the low-cost
giant to influence strategy at its smaller Irish rival.
The commission will give a final ruling in July.
"These matters will continue to be taken into account in the
government's plans ... At the present moment, however, it is the
government's view that optimal conditions do not exist for a
sale of the government's remaining shareholding just now,"
Howlin told a parliamentary committee.
"Nevertheless, the government remains open to considering
opportunities to dispose of its shareholding and will, in the
meantime, continue to manage the holding in a responsible manner
in order to protect the state's interests and with the aim of
maximising its value."
The government's privatisation plan, agreed as part of its
EU/IMF bailout, aims to raise 3 billion euros ($4 billion) and
it is being headed by the sale of the retail arm of the Bord
Gais utility, which Howlin said was subject to "competitive" and
"robust" bidding.
The government also plans to sell some of the Irish
Electricity Supply Board (ESB) non-strategic power generation
capacity and Howlin the 3 billion euro target could still be
reached by both utilities.
"We'll wait til we see what the actual items we have for
sale accrue. It might surprise us all," Howlin said. "Maybe
we'll get 3 billion for what we have on the table," he added.