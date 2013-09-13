DUBLIN, Sept 13 Fast-growing online
holiday-rental service AirBnB is to set up its European
headquarters in Ireland, joining other U.S. technology companies
Google and Apple, which take advantage of the
country's low corporate tax rate.
Europe is the largest market for AirBnB's web site, which
lists anything from furnished homes to spare couches, some for
hundreds of dollars a night.
Chief executive Brian Chesky said in a blog post that the
company would set up its European headquarters in Dublin because
it was an emerging technology hub and had a tradition of
hospitality.
"Dublin is known the world over for its warm welcome. The
city has a reputation for being one of the most hospitable and
friendliest places in the world," Chesky said.
Ireland is one of several European Union member states
facing scrutiny from the EU's competition authority, which on
Thursday said it was looking into corporate tax arrangements in
several countries including Ireland.
This follows revelations about the tax-planning practices of
big international companies, such as Apple and Google, that
allow them to pay minimal tax rates.
AirBnB has become one of the Silicon Valley's most
successful start-ups in the five years since it was founded by a
trio of graduates from the Rhode Island School of Design and
Harvard.
But it has come up against authorities in cities like New
York and San Francisco that levy taxes on - or prohibit outright
- short-term rentals, raising questions about how it will
navigate local regulations as it continues to grow.
Irish state broadcaster RTE said AirBnB might hire up to 100
people in Dublin. The company did not respond to questions about
how many people would be hired.