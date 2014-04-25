DUBLIN, April 25 The asset sale from the
liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank will allow the
government to fully repay the 12.9 billion euros ($17.8 billion)
of bonds issued to take over its debt, Ireland's finance
department said on Friday.
Liquidators sold more than 90 percent of the bank's loan
book with a par value of 21.7 billion euros in recent months
without disclosing how much it received. The remaining assets
will no longer need to be transferred to the state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the government said.
"This is a very successful outcome for the taxpayer. This
means that no further assets will require transfer to NAMA
thereby finally breaking the link between the state and the
former Anglo Irish Bank," finance minister Michael Noonan said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.7236 Euros)
