DUBLIN, March 12 The asset sale from the
liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank is set to yield a
"significant surplus", Ireland's finance minister said on
Thursday.
Liquidators sold more than 90 percent of the bank's loan
book with a par value of 21.7 billion euros last year without
disclosing how much it received. The government has said it will
be able to fully repay the 12.9 billion euros of bonds issued to
take over the bank's debt.
"The Special Liquidator will publish a report tomorrow
showing that, at the end of 2014, the liquidation is showing a
significant surplus," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a
speech.
