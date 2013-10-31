DUBLIN Oct 31 Irish banks have permanently
restructured loans of one in seven homeowners in mortgage
arrears, putting them on course to meet initial central bank
targets, data from the finance ministry showed on Thursday.
The central bank has begun pressing the country's lenders to
get to grips with arrears, describing them as the main domestic
policy issue with one in five Irish home loans, worth 25 billion
euros ($34 billion), not being fully repaid.
Ireland's stock of bad household debt is a major impediment
to the country's economic recovery as it prepares to complete
its EU/IMF bailout this year, and there remains a risk that the
government will have to inject further capital into its
bailed-out lenders.
Of the more than 82,000 mortgage holders over 90 days in
arrears at the end of August, the ministry said permanent
restructures had been agreed with just over 13 percent, with
temporary arrangements in place for a further 11 percent.
The central bank agreed with Ireland's bailout lenders last
month to require banks to conclude sustainable agreements with
15 percent of customers in arrears over 90 days by the end of
this year, rising to 25 percent by next March.
Another 38,000 homeowners in arrears for less than three
months do not fall under the targets which were agreed in March,
more than two years after the number of borrowers in arrears
began to climb rapidly.
Banks bound by the targets include the Irish units of KBC
Bank and RBS as well as Ireland's three
remaining domestically-owned lenders Bank of Ireland,
Allied Irish Banks and permanent TSB.
The finance ministry said the data published on Thursday was
unaudited and had yet to go through the lenders' quality control
process. It intends to release the new figures on a monthly
basis.