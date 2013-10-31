DUBLIN Oct 31 Irish banks have permanently restructured loans of one in seven homeowners in mortgage arrears, putting them on course to meet initial central bank targets, data from the finance ministry showed on Thursday.

The central bank has begun pressing the country's lenders to get to grips with arrears, describing them as the main domestic policy issue with one in five Irish home loans, worth 25 billion euros ($34 billion), not being fully repaid.

Ireland's stock of bad household debt is a major impediment to the country's economic recovery as it prepares to complete its EU/IMF bailout this year, and there remains a risk that the government will have to inject further capital into its bailed-out lenders.

Of the more than 82,000 mortgage holders over 90 days in arrears at the end of August, the ministry said permanent restructures had been agreed with just over 13 percent, with temporary arrangements in place for a further 11 percent.

The central bank agreed with Ireland's bailout lenders last month to require banks to conclude sustainable agreements with 15 percent of customers in arrears over 90 days by the end of this year, rising to 25 percent by next March.

Another 38,000 homeowners in arrears for less than three months do not fall under the targets which were agreed in March, more than two years after the number of borrowers in arrears began to climb rapidly.

Banks bound by the targets include the Irish units of KBC Bank and RBS as well as Ireland's three remaining domestically-owned lenders Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and permanent TSB.

The finance ministry said the data published on Thursday was unaudited and had yet to go through the lenders' quality control process. It intends to release the new figures on a monthly basis.