* Home loan arrears plus 90 days 11.9 pct vs 11.5 pct in Q3
* Buy-to-let arrears rise to 18.9 pct in Q4 from 17.9 pct
* More permanent solutions seen, long-term arrears deepen
DUBLIN, March 7 Problem home mortgages in
Ireland grew in the fourth quarter of last year at the slowest
rate since statistics began to be collected three years ago, the
country's central bank said on Thursday.
Ireland's heavily recapitalised banks have booked big losses
on bloated commercial property books but have struggled to get
to grips with mortgage debt, seen by the central bank as the
country's biggest domestic policy issue.
Over one in six Irish home loans worth a total of 24.7
billion euros were not being fully repaid at the end of last
year and the proportion of those in arrears for more than 90
days rose to 11.9 percent.
That was up from a slightly revised 11.5 percent in the
previous three months, but the pace at which households are
sinking into the red appears to be slowing as battered property
prices and high unemployment show signs of stabilising.
"The banks have been under pressure to take more decisive
steps to deal with troubled mortgages and this may be a sign
that they are starting to make progress," said Philip
O'Sullivan, chief economist at NCB Stockbrokers.
"The stabilisation in unemployment in particular and the
return to growth of hiring in the private sector is very
important and that should mean that the pace of new arrears
formation continues to fall over the course of 2013."
The central bank said the number of mortgages that had been
restructured fell by 2 percent as more permanent solutions were
found and that the level of customers in arrears for less than
90 days fell to 49,363 from 50,031 in the previous period.
Demonstrating how deep the problem is for those who bought
houses before a property crashed halved the average price of an
Irish home, however, homeowners in arrears for more than 720
days rose 14 percent to account for 3 percent of total stock.
The bank released detailed figures for problem loans of
investors for the first time late last year and said on Thursday
that the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears rose to
18.9 percent from 17.9 percent at end-September.
Bank of Ireland, which has the lowest proportion of
arrears in the sector, said this week that it was confident that
mortgage arrears among its customers were stabilising after the
rate of growth continued to slow.
The banks have come under heavy criticism for being slow to
deal with arrears, although Ireland's financial regulator said
last month that they had made big improvements in preparing to
manage the problem.