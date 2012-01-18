DUBLIN Jan 18 More Irish borrowers are
expected to fall behind in their mortgage repayments, a senior
central bank official said on Wednesday, adding to pressure on
the government, which controls most of the banking sector.
"(The central bank) expects the upward trend to continue for
the time being," Sharon Donnery, head of consumer protection
codes at the central bank, told a mortgage conference in Dublin.
More than one in 10 Irish home loans are not being fully
repaid and the situation is deteriorating as unemployment
remains stubbornly high and house prices keep falling.
Donnery said data on mortgage arrears to the end of December
would be published at the end of next month.