DUBLIN Jan 16 Resolving the problem of mortgage
arrears in Ireland is "absolutely" the most important domestic
policy issue at present, the country's central bank governor
said on Wednesday.
With more than one in six Irish home loans not being fully
repaid, Patrick Honohan said there were risks to both customers
and the state's finances over how the country's mostly
state-owned banks ultimately deal with the problem.
"It is a complex situation, we want to make sure they are
delivering the products that are needed. We are absolutely
committed to this, it is absolutely the most important domestic
policy issue at present," Honohan told a parliamentary
committee.