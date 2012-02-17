DUBLIN Feb 17 The number of Irish residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the previous three months, data on Friday showed.

The central bank said 107,708 mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured at the end of December, representing some 14 percent of the total residential mortgage market, compared with 99,346 mortgages at the end of September.

The proportion of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 9.2 percent at the end of December up from 8.1 percent at the end of September. The rate of deterioration was 110 basis points in the fourth quarter, up from 90 basis points in the third quarter.