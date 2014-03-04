DUBLIN, March 4 The number of Irish mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days fell in the fourth quarter of the year from the prior three months, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days was 12.6 percent at the end of the quarter, down from 12.9 percent in the previous three months.

Buy-to-let arrears also edged down, to 21.1 percent from 21.2 percent at end-September.