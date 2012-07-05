* Base case forecast is to break even by 2020

* Cuts back on earlier forecast for 1 bln euro profit

* Sees Irish property regaining most of losses since 2009

DUBLIN, July 5 Ireland's state-owned "bad bank", created in 2010 to purge the country's banks of billions of euros of risky land and development loans, no longer expects to make a profit as the economy and property market continue to struggle.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of the world's biggest property owners, said in 2010 its base case forecast was to make a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion)by the time it winds down in 2020.

But after reviewing the agency's business plan earlier this year, Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee on Thursday that this was no longer the case.

"Our base case scenario is that we can break even," he said.

NAMA paid almost 32 billion euros for a portfolio with a book value of 74 billion euros. Its best-case scenario in 2010 was to make a profit of 3.9 billion euros, while its worst-case scenario was for a loss of 800 million euros.

NAMA said its new forecast was based on the expectation its foreign assets would increase 10 percent in value from what it paid for them.

It would also require Ireland's property market to recover most of the 20 percent fall in values since 2009, McDonagh said.

In addition to impairments taken on its books, the agency expects to make substantial profits on some properties, he said.