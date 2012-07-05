* Base case forecast is to break even by 2020
* Cuts back on earlier forecast for 1 bln euro profit
* Sees Irish property regaining most of losses since 2009
DUBLIN, July 5 Ireland's state-owned "bad bank",
created in 2010 to purge the country's banks of billions of
euros of risky land and development loans, no longer expects to
make a profit as the economy and property market continue to
struggle.
The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of the
world's biggest property owners, said in 2010 its base case
forecast was to make a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.25
billion)by the time it winds down in 2020.
But after reviewing the agency's business plan earlier this
year, Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary
committee on Thursday that this was no longer the case.
"Our base case scenario is that we can break even," he
said.
NAMA paid almost 32 billion euros for a portfolio with a
book value of 74 billion euros. Its best-case scenario in 2010
was to make a profit of 3.9 billion euros, while its worst-case
scenario was for a loss of 800 million euros.
NAMA said its new forecast was based on the expectation its
foreign assets would increase 10 percent in value from what it
paid for them.
It would also require Ireland's property market to recover
most of the 20 percent fall in values since 2009, McDonagh said.
In addition to impairments taken on its books, the agency
expects to make substantial profits on some properties, he said.