DUBLIN Jan 19 Ireland should avoid carrying out more fiscal adjustments under its EU-IMF bailout if it suffers an economic shock this year, but any slippage from deficit targets should be made up later, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"If revenue fell short owing to lower growth, staff favoured maintaining this ... level of adjustment to avoid amplifying recessionary shocks, especially a severe shock that might be temporary," the IMF Mission Chief for Ireland Craig Beaumont told journalists on Thursday.

"I would emphasise at the same time that it is important to preserve the credibility of the medium term fiscal consolidation plan, so there may need to be some phasing of adjustment over time so that you can still make the 3 percent of GDP target by 2015."