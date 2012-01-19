DUBLIN Jan 19 The European Union and
International Monetary Fund on Thursday cut their 2012 GDP
growth forecast for Ireland to 0.5 percent from 1.1 percent but
said the government was still on target to meet its annual
bailout targets.
"Ireland continues to face considerable challenges. Domestic
demand remains subdued, employment high and trading partners
growth is slowing," the EU, European Central Bank and IMF said
in a statement following their latest quarterly review of
Ireland's bailout programme.
"As a result projected GDP growth for 2012 has been revised
down to +0.5 percent from an estimated 1 percent in 2011," the
statement said.
The European Commission in November forecast the Irish
economy would grow by 1.1 percent in 2012.