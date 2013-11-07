* Lenders to give bailed-out country go-ahead to exit
* No decision on precautionary line when aid ends
* Much-needed austerity success for EU, limited parallels
By Sam Cage and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 7 Three years after going cap in
hand to international lenders, Ireland got the green light on
Thursday to step out on its own as the first euro zone country
to exit its bailout programme.
The European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund signed off on the last part of the
85 billion euro ($114 billion) aid programme, paving the way for
Ireland - which has met all major targets - to complete it by
the end of the year.
It is a much-needed success story for Brussels, which needs
to show its austerity medicine works, but may not be a precedent
for other bailed out euro zone states as Ireland had few of the
structural problems facing Greece or Portugal.
"This is a significant day that many thought, and some
feared, would never be reached," Noonan told reporters. "There
are difficulties and we will continue, but the responsibility is
being passed back now to the Irish government."
The main issue remaining is whether the government will take
out an insurance policy of asking for a precautionary credit
line when the bailout ends. It has indicated it may go it alone
as it has funding into 2015 and Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said it was still an "open question".
Speaking in Frankfurt, ECB President Mario Draghi said the
decision lay in Dublin's hands although he believed prudence was
in order.
"The ECB and in general the other institutions, the IMF and
the Commission, would say that certainly it would be useful to
have a precautionary programme in place," he told a news
conference.
"But it's also true that the success has been quite
significant so it's up to the Irish authorities to decide what
they want to do and we certainly wouldn't want to interfere."
BOOM TO BUST AND BACK?
The country of 4.6 million has endured five years of
austerity with little of the unrest that has rocked Greece and
Spain since the burst of the "Celtic Tiger" property boom. That
had forced the state to rescue wrecked banks and resulting debts
pushed it to seek aid from its EU partners in 2010.
Officials from the lenders, known as the "troika", became
almost part of the furniture in the upscale hotels around
Dublin's government buildings.
"We built up good personal relationships and they kind of
became honorary Irish people, they worked above and beyond the
call of duty in the interests of Ireland," Noonan said.
The government has regained some market access - highlighted
by a 10-year bond issue in March - and borrowing costs have
fallen steadily from a 2011 peak. But forgoing a precautionary
line could leave it vulnerable to market shocks and unable to
access the ECB's government bond purchases scheme.
Noonan said there was still no decision on the credit line
and it would be taken before the formal exit date of Dec. 15.CHALLENGES AHEAD
The Irish economy pulled out of recession in the second
quarter of this year but still faces challenges, with
unemployment above 13 percent and spending depressed by salary
cuts and tax hikes. House prices are still nearly 50 percent
below their 2007 peak, though have begun to pick up in Dublin.
Government forecasts show Ireland needs to expand by an
annual 2-3 percent annually to make its debt sustainable but it
expects just 0.2 percent growth this year and barely 2 percent
next.
"I don't think people will be breaking out the champagne
tonight when they've got property tax bills coming in the
letterbox. It's still pretty tough out there," said James
Herlihy, a financial services worker in his late 30s.
Concerns also persist over the health of Ireland's banks and
the lenders are reviewing the quality of their assets - an
exercise conducted in advance of Europe-wide stress tests next
year - before giving the final all clear to exit the bailout.
The IMF mission chief for Ireland, Craig Beaumont, said
Irish banks were making good progress albeit with significant
work still ahead and the most important challenge ahead is the
high level of unemployment.
"My message is that Ireland's programme will become an
example that we will learn from in the future," Beaumont said.