DUBLIN Jan 11 Ireland can count on Europe and the IMF to backstop it with funds if it is unable to re-enter bond markets when its bailout ends next year, Dublin's finance minister said on Wednesday, amid talk it may need help beyond 2013.

Although Michael Noonan said the latest review of Ireland's 85 billion euros rescue had started positively, plans to exit the programme on schedule look increasingly difficult as the euro zone debt crisis hits growth prospects and keeps sovereign debt yields sky-high.

Analysts have said if Irish borrowing costs are still around 8 percent in 2013 then Dublin would have to tap European partners for additional official funding, which currently costs Dublin over 3 percent.

Noonan said the government was not considering a second bailout but reiterated that Dublin can fall back on a pledge of continued support made by euro zone countries at a summit in July.

"It's ludicrous to be talking about a second bailout when we're in and meeting all the targets in the first one," Noonan told reporters.

"Anyway there is a commitment which you would have seen in a heads of state communique about two meetings back where the European authorities and the IMF are committed to providing a flow of funds to any country which fulfills the terms of its programme even if it's not back in the markets. There is that commitment in principle as a backstop."

An EU source said on Tuesday that there were new structures in place -- such as the ability of Europe's rescue fund to hand out precautionary credit lines -- that could provide fresh funds to Ireland. It would not represent a fresh bailout but there would be conditions attached.

Ireland's official creditors from the ECB, the EU and the IMF will wrap up their latest quarterly review of the country's finances and prospects next week and Noonan said Dublin was meeting all its targets.

The IMF warned last month that the prospects for a successful conclusion to Ireland's rescue package remained fragile and said Europe should consider additional support for Dublin including help on the high cost of bailing out Irish banks.