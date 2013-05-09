* Lenders say Ireland on track to exit bailout
* Further policy efforts needed to address unemployment
* Says banks 'disappointingly slow' on problem mortgages
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 9 Ireland needs to do more to tackle
unemployment and bad mortgage debt, its international lenders
said on Thursday in a relatively critical statement as the
country moves towards the end of its bailout programme.
The European Union, International Monetary Fund and European
Central Bank said Ireland was on course to become the first euro
zone country to complete its bailout at the end of the year, but
listed several concerns.
The 'troika' of lenders told the government to make sure
banks were tackling mortgage arrears after a "disappointingly
slow start". They were also worried about unsustainable debts
owed by small and medium business.
"The authorities have made significant progress on financial
sector repair and restoring sustainability to the public
finances, yet remaining challenges require continuing policy
efforts," the statement said.
Rescued by Europe and the IMF in late 2010, Ireland has
consistently hit the targets set under its bailout and raised 5
billion euros ($6.4 billion) in March through a 10-year bond.
The troika said Ireland needs "further policy efforts" to
bring down unemployment from 14 percent, and called for the
government to open up "competition in sheltered sectors such as
legal services".
Strict implementation of measures announced in Ireland's
budget are "essential," the troika said.
The statement did not mention "stress tests" of Ireland's
bailed-out banks. Sources said there was a standoff on the issue
between Irish and troika officials.
Dublin had wanted the tests to be held in conjunction with a
European-wide exercise, expected in early 2014, but agreed to
IMF and EU demands that they take place earlier.