DUBLIN, Sept 6 Ireland will seek a 10 billion euro credit line when its EU-IMF bailout expires later this year, which it will draw on only if needed, the Irish Independent cited Finance Minister Michael Noonan as saying.

Noonan said he was hopeful a deal could be struck with no new conditions, the newspaper reported on Friday. The ministry was not immediately available to comment.

"What it would mean is a credit line that we could draw on if we needed to draw on it," the Irish Independent quoted Noonan as saying.

Reuters reported last month that Ireland was seeking a precautionary credit line to smooth its bailout exit, with any conditions focused solely on its still-troubled banks.