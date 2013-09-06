* Finance Minister wants precautionary credit with no new
conditions
* Credit line would smooth end-2013 exit from international
bailout
* Ireland is EU's best chance of austerity success story
By Sam Cage
DUBLIN, Sept 6 Ireland will seek a 10 billion
euro precautionary credit line to insulate it against possible
market shocks when its bailout expires at the end of this year,
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.
For the first time putting a figure on the post-rescue
backstop that Dublin has widely been expected to seek, Noonan
told the Irish Independent he was hopeful a deal could be struck
with no new conditions attached.
If the rest of its 85 billion euro international bailout
programme goes according to plan, Ireland will in a few months
become the first euro zone country to exit an aid scheme.
That would provide a much-needed success story for the
troika of lenders - the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund - which has tied aid to
Ireland and four other euro zone states to tough austerity
programmes.
Dublin's euro zone partners would have to sign off on any
precautionary credit, which Noonan told the newspaper would only
be drawn on if needed and would act as reassurance for markets
that its position was solid.
Ireland's borrowing costs have fallen steadily since peaking
in 2011 and it returned to longer-term financial markets by
raising 5 billion euros in a ten-year bond sale in March,
suggesting it is almost ready to wean itself off emergency aid.
"If we had a credit line equivalent to a full year's
deficit, in other words about 10 billion euros, then if
something happens ... we have a year's funding of the deficit to
allow the thing to work through," Noonan said in comments
confirmed on Friday by the finance ministry.
EUROPEAN SUPPORT
Any precautionary credit line would come from the European
Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, and
the chair of the bloc's finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
said this week that Ireland would get euro zone support in
exiting the bailout. He gave no details.
The finance ministry of the region's economic powerhouse
Germany said on Friday nothing had been decided yet on Ireland.
"So far, there have been no discussions... about Minister
Noonan's proposals and there is still some time to go until the
end of the programme," it said.
European Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly said on
Thursday it was very likely finance ministers and the Commission
would discuss the best option for Ireland in the autumn.
Reuters reported last month that Ireland was seeking a
precautionary credit line, with any conditions focused solely on
its still-troubled banks.
The government has said it is also planning to submit
proposals to its European partners later this year that would
mean additional ESM funds used to help reduce the debt burden
from bailing out its banks.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde said in Dublin in March that the
fund would look at all options available to help Ireland emerge
from the bailout.
An IMF official in Dublin declined to comment on Friday.