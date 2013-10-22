* Completion of 85 bln euro rescue much needed EU success
* But no blueprint for other bailed out countries
* Mortgage arrears and high debt remain major risk
By Sam Cage and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 22 At the height of the euro zone's
debt crisis in July 2011, Ireland's bailout looked doomed. Its
credit rating had been cut to junk and borrowing costs hiked to
an eye-watering 15 percent.
Nonetheless, Bank of Ireland convinced a group of
North American investors to part with 1.1 billion euros and help
stave off a state takeover. It was an early sign that Ireland
could do what was needed to turn itself around.
Now the country's 85 billion-euro rescue is a rare and much
needed success story for Brussels and its austerity policies
that will be completed in December when the European Union,
International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank formally
release Ireland from their strict oversight.
"For our country it's been a backbreaking time, but it had
to be. Because it was clear that only radical action could save
us from total ruin," Enda Kenny, the premier who oversaw most of
the three-year bailout, said at a party congress this month.
Driven deep into debt by a bank rescue and ballooning budget
deficit, Dublin sought help in November 2010 to buy time to get
its budget gap under control, overhaul its banks and regain
market confidence. On those terms, the programme has succeeded.
Ireland has hit every major target and the economy is on the
mend, albeit slowly. The country of 4.6 million, with its
history of poverty and emigration, managed to pass on salary
cuts and tax rises without large-scale protests and also
rewarded the investors who swooped on debts ranging from bad
bank loans and government bonds to hotels and property assets.
"Ireland did what Ireland had to do and now everything is
fine," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said recently.
Yet some major problems remain that could choke recovery.
Mortgage debt is far worse than it was three years ago - one
in five home loans, worth 25 billion euros, are not being fully
repaid. Overall debt at 124 percent of GDP is the euro zone's
fourth highest and can only be managed on economic growth of 2-3
percent - far above near-stagnant forecasts for this year.
With this in mind, the EU will struggle to use Ireland's
departure from formal bailout conditions as a template for other
euro zone countries like Greece, Spain or Portugal, not least
because these others also have structural problems - bloated
state sectors or restrictive labour codes - that Ireland didn't.
"It's important to sell this as a victory, but I'm not sure
parallels can be drawn," said Antonio Barroso of political risks
consultancy Teneo.
BAD DEBTS
Bank of Ireland's sale of a 35 percent stake started a
trickle of good news - 2011 marked the first year of economic
growth since 2007, unemployment stabilised and Dublin struck
deals to ease the terms of its bailout loans and bank rescue,
making its debt repayments more sustainable.
Two years later, the budget deficit has fallen from nearly a
third of gross domestic product in 2010 to an estimated 7.3
percent this year - progress, but still the highest in the EU.
The Irish government now pays less than four percent to
borrow for ten years and has successfully raised money on and
off international money markets for the last eighteen months. It
has decided not to issue more bonds this year as it has cash in
hand and is even considering forgoing a new credit line from EU
lenders that would provide funds in case of unexpected problems.
Yet the country's initial problem - banks that collapsed
after lending cheap credit too easily, fuelling a property boom
that also left homeowners with huge debt - has yet to be fully
addressed. The central bank says it is still the biggest risk.
"Our debt level is very high and the position is still
extremely fragile," said Lars Frisell, the central bank's chief
economist.
Ireland has shut some banks, trimmed oversized loan books by
a quarter and cut its proportionate use of total ECB funding to
4 percent from a peak of 19 percent.
But the state still controls two of the three surviving
domestically-owned banks and has a residual stake in the third.
Credit is scarce, hundreds of thousands of homeowners owe more
money than their property is worth and the arrears problem is
causing mounting concern over balance sheets.
The proportion of homeowners in arrears for over 90 days was
5.7 percent in December 2010 when distressed mortgages were
barely mentioned in the original bailout agreement. It is now
12.7 percent and still rising.
That poses a risk, albeit a small one, for completion of the
bailout because Dublin must still pass a review of bank assets.
It must also stop young people fleeing aboard as their
ancestors did, from the 1800s famine to the 1980s recession.
Ann Cronin, 37, cannot find a job and risks losing her house
because her father, who guaranteed the mortgage, incurred debts.
"In the last three years I've watched my family lose
everything," said Cronin, a psychologist from the western county
of Clare who is leaving to study for a doctorate in New Zealand.
"When I tell people now I'm emigrating, I'm congratulated."
LESSONS LEARNED?
Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" model of growth is now clearly
discredited. The empty housing estates built far from amenities
are a stark reminder of a boom in which people mistakenly
assumed accumulating more property guaranteed their future.
But Kenny's centrist coalition government, credited for
trying to clear up the mess even as its policies impoverished
voters, may have missed a chance to carry out deeper reforms.
Already Dublin is experiencing a mini housing boom, with
prices rising 10 percent so far this year because supply is
short in attractive and convenient areas. Ireland has a deep
culture of home ownership, dating back to days when its British
rulers forced Catholics to remain as tenants on the land.
While Dublin forges ahead, much of the countryside remains
deep in depression with few jobs and shuttered shops, meaning
the government must also now address a two-speed economy.
"We will still have difficult choices to make and further
actions will be required to meet our targets in the years
ahead," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in his budget
speech.
"(But) we will have closed this chapter of Ireland's
history."