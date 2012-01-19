DUBLIN Jan 19 Irish talks with European
officials on reducing the costs of the country's bank bailout
are still at a technical level and will require the political
support of all 27 members of the European Union, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
The government is lobbying Europe to help refinance the
promissory notes used to finance the bulk of the bailout for
shuttered lenders Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building
Society, which include an interest cost of around 17 billion
euros.
Noonan said the European Commission, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund would produce a joint policy
paper on the issue by the end of February and could then seek
the support of all members of the European Union.