DUBLIN Jan 19 Irish talks with European officials on reducing the costs of the country's bank bailout are still at a technical level and will require the political support of all 27 members of the European Union, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

The government is lobbying Europe to help refinance the promissory notes used to finance the bulk of the bailout for shuttered lenders Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society, which include an interest cost of around 17 billion euros.

Noonan said the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund would produce a joint policy paper on the issue by the end of February and could then seek the support of all members of the European Union.