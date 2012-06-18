BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong's shares to resume trading
June 9 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on June 12 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rTpDWU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBLIN, June 18 Ireland's EU/IMF lenders are considering doubling the average repayment term of its 85 billion euro bailout to 30 years from 15, state broadcaster RTE reported, citing sources among the lenders.
June 9 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on June 12 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rTpDWU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd