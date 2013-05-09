DUBLIN May 9 Inspectors from Ireland's 'troika' of lenders said on Thursday the country remained on track to complete its bailout at the end of this year, but warned it needed to do more to address entrenched unemployment and bad debts.

"The authorities have made significant progress on financial sector repair and restoring sustainability to the public finances," the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank said in a joint statement after their latest quarterly review of the 85 billion euro ($112 billion)bailout.

"Yet remaining challenges require continuing policy efforts," the statement said.