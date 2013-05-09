DUBLIN May 9 Inspectors from Ireland's 'troika'
of lenders said on Thursday the country remained on track to
complete its bailout at the end of this year, but warned it
needed to do more to address entrenched unemployment and bad
debts.
"The authorities have made significant progress on financial
sector repair and restoring sustainability to the public
finances," the European Union, International Monetary Fund and
European Central Bank said in a joint statement after their
latest quarterly review of the 85 billion euro ($112
billion)bailout.
"Yet remaining challenges require continuing policy
efforts," the statement said.