DUBLIN Dec 13 Ireland has successfully completed its EU/IMF bailout, becoming the first euro zone member state to do so, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

"This isn't the end of the road. This is a very significant milestone on the road," Noonan told a news conference. "But we must continue with the same types of policies."

Ireland sought emergency help three years ago to keep its finances under control and has met the terms of the programme, implementing austerity to bring down its budget deficit and rebalance the economy.