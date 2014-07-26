BRUSSELS, July 26 Euro zone finance ministers
are likely to discuss in September whether to allow Ireland to
repay its more expensive bailout loans from the International
Monetary Fund before paying back the euro zone bailout fund, a
euro zone official said.
When it was cut off from the markets in 2010, Ireland
borrowed from the IMF, as well as the European Financial
Stability Facility and the European Financial Stability
Mechanism a total of 67.5 billion euros.
The loans for the IMF, which amounted to one third of the
total, are more expensive than the European ones and Ireland now
can borrow more cheaply on the market.
Dublin therefore wants to repay the IMF loans first to cut
servicing costs. But under the bailout deal early repayments
have to be done proportionately to all creditors, not only one.
But this could be changed if euro zone finance ministers
agreed to waive their right for early repayment at the same time
as the IMF and some diplomats said the political willingness to
help Ireland with its debt load could be there.
"This is a question the euro area finance ministrers could
look at in September," said a spokesman for the European
Stability Mechanism, the euro zone bailout fund.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Editing by Angus MacSwan)