LONDON/DUBLIN Feb 6 Ireland plans to liquidate
failed Anglo Irish Bank as part of a deal it is seeking to
strike with the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease its bank
debt burden, a source familiar with the discussions said on
Wednesday.
The ECB rejected Ireland's preferred solution to reschedule
part of its bank bailout bill when its board discussed the plan
for the first time last month, EU sources familiar with the
talks told Reuters.
Irish Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan, the country's
representative on the ECB's Governing Council, will put a
revised plan to his fellow central bank governors on Wednesday
evening in Frankfurt, a second source said.
Under the plan Honohan will present, Anglo Irish Bank, now
known as IBRC, will be liquidated so that the government no
longer has to make hefty annual payments on a 28 billion euro
promissory note used to bail it out.
Ireland is desperate to avoid having to pay a politically
incendiary 3.1 billion euros a year until 2023 to service the
notes issued to underwrite Anglo and has been in talks to do so
for some 18 months.
